US Markets
EL

M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder sees Q3 net sales growth of up to 14%

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc forecast its third-quarter net sales to grow between 13% and 14%, as it benefits from strong demand for its premium skin-care products in China. Analysts on average estimate net sales to rise about 15.3% to $3.86 billion in the third quarter.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N forecast its third-quarter net sales to grow between 13% and 14%, as it benefits from strong demand for its premium skin-care products in China.

Analysts on average estimate net sales to rise about 15.3% to $3.86 billion in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More