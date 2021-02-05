M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder sees Q3 net sales growth of up to 14%

Feb 5 (Reuters) - M.A.C brand owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N forecast its third-quarter net sales to grow between 13% and 14%, as it benefits from strong demand for its premium skin-care products in China.

Analysts on average estimate net sales to rise about 15.3% to $3.86 billion in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

