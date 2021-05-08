M. Pelton Is The Independent Director of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) And They Just Sold 83% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that M. Pelton, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$49.85. That diminished their holding by a very significant 83%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Portland General Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by M. Pelton was the biggest sale of Portland General Electric shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$50.23, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 83% of M. Pelton's stake.

Insiders in Portland General Electric didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:POR Insider Trading Volume May 8th 2021

I will like Portland General Electric better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Portland General Electric Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares, worth about US$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Portland General Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Portland General Electric. For example, Portland General Electric has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But note: Portland General Electric may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

