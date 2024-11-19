M Vest Water Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.
M Vest Water reported a robust 56% increase in sales for Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by significant growth in recurring revenue from its NORWAFLOC® supplies to salmon slaughterhouses. The company also made strategic strides by signing an exclusive agreement with Energy Support Trading to expedite tender submissions in the Middle East and achieved a technological breakthrough with its eco-friendly solutions in Germany. These advancements reflect M Vest Water’s expanding influence in the environmental technology sector, promising further growth opportunities.
