M Vest Water Expands in Middle East Oil & Gas Market

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.

M Vest Water is expanding its presence in the Middle East’s Oil & Gas market, leveraging its partnership with Energy Support Trading to participate in significant tenders in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The company’s water treatment solutions, NORWAFLOC® and NORWAPOL®, are gaining traction as environmentally friendly options amid growing ecological concerns. The success in these markets could extend further as M Vest Water considers expanding its reach to other Middle Eastern countries.

For further insights into DE:7YA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.