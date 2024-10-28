News & Insights

M Vest Water Expands in Middle East Oil & Gas Market

October 28, 2024

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.

M Vest Water is expanding its presence in the Middle East’s Oil & Gas market, leveraging its partnership with Energy Support Trading to participate in significant tenders in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The company’s water treatment solutions, NORWAFLOC® and NORWAPOL®, are gaining traction as environmentally friendly options amid growing ecological concerns. The success in these markets could extend further as M Vest Water considers expanding its reach to other Middle Eastern countries.

