M-tron's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Decline Y/Y, Stock Down

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI reported first quarter of 2025 results, wherein both adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Following the results, the company’s shares declined 7.8% in yesterday’s after-hours trading session.



Nonetheless, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. This uptick was driven by stable demand across the existing portfolio and new product launches. The company also saw a notable rise in backlog during the period. Going forward, MPTI aims to enhance its product line to support long-term growth and maintain market position.

Inside MPTI’s Q1 Numbers

M-tron Industries reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, which missed the consensus estimate of 66 cents by 15.2%. However, the figure increased 5.7% from 53 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenues of $12.7 million missed the consensus mark of $13.2 million by 2.1%. However, the reported figure increased 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.2 million. This upside was backed by continued strong defense program product shipments.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

As of March 31, 2025, the total backlog was $55.5 million compared with $47.2 million at 2024-end and $46.1 million a year ago. This growth was driven by several large orders received and the continued broad demand for its products.

MPTI’s Operating Highlights

Gross margin was 42.5%, down 20 basis points (bps) from 42.7% a year ago. This decrease was due to higher manufacturing costs linked to the early production of new products. The company also faced a negative impact from newly imposed federal tariffs on imported materials and partially finished goods.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, which increased 10.6% from $2.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was down 50 bps year over year to 19.7%.

Financials of MPTI

As of March 31, 2025, M-tron Industries had cash and cash equivalents of $13.7 million compared with $12.6 million at the end of 2024. Inventories were $9.4 million compared with $9.5 million at 2024-end.

MPTI’s Zacks Rank

M-tron Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Fluor Corporation FLR reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines grew.



The quarter’s result reflects increased execution activities on several large projects in the company’s Urban Solutions segment, partially offset by soft contributions from the Energy and Mission Solutions segments.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported solid results for the first quarter of 2025, wherein both adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year.



Robust double-digit growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS was supported by improved profitability across both the Electric Infrastructure Solutions and Underground and Infrastructure Solutions segments. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance for revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. However, both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company kicked off the year with a solid first-quarter performance, posting year-over-year growth in revenues, margins, earnings and cash flow. KBR attributed these gains to strong execution across key projects and effective internal management strategies. Moreover, the company reported healthy bidding activity and continued success in securing strategic new contracts, signaling steady operational momentum.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.