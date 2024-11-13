News & Insights

M-Tron Industries raises FY24 revenue view to $46M-$48M from $43M-$45M

November 13, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

One estimate $47.8M. The company states: “With the continued momentum in defense-related sales, and the acceleration in production and shipments during the first half of 2024, MtronPTI management raised the outlook for fiscal year 2024, increasing revenues to a range of $46.0 million to $48.0 million from a previous range of $43.0 million to $45.0 million. MtronPTI has good visibility for the remaining quarter of 2024 and expects to exceed the prior revenue guidance and achieve an EBITDA margin in the 19% to 21% range.”

