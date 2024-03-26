M-tron Industries (MPTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI reported lower-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2023. Both adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined but revenues increased on strong aerospace and defense product shipments.



Michael Ferrantino, MPTI’s chief executive officer, said, “MtronPTI had a great first year as a public company. We focused on improving our topline results each quarter while maintaining and improving margins wherever possible and maintaining our vigilance on general and administrative costs. We look forward to the continuing success of MtronPTI while helping our motivated employees and valued customers reach their goals in 2024 and beyond.”

Inside the Headline Numbers

M-tron Industries reported adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 48 cents by 93.8%. The reported figure decreased 57.1% from 7 cents a year ago due to one-time expenses for stock options.

Quarterly revenues of $10.8 million marginally missed the consensus mark of $11.2 million by 3.6%. The reported figure increased 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the total backlog was $47.83 million compared with $46.2 million at 2022-end. The company’s sales funnel continues to be strong due to the new product offering and provides excellent technical and customer service to its customers.



Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, which increased from $1.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

As of Dec 31, 2023, M-tron Industries had cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million compared with $0.9 million at the end of 2022. Inventories were $8.9 million compared with $7.5 million at 2022-end.

Zacks Rank

M-tron Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Construction Releases

Lennar Corporation LEN reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines increased, given the company’s emphasis on maintaining a steady production rate to drive sales momentum. Lennar strategically utilized pricing, incentives, marketing expenditure and dynamic pricing insights to ensure steady sales volume despite fluctuations in interest rates.



Investors’ sentiments might have been hurt by lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter as well as flat gross margin expectations and higher selling, general and administrative guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2024), wherein its top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



Since mid-January, TOL has experienced a notable surge in demand coinciding with the onset of the spring selling season. Buoyed by a robust job market, improving consumer confidence and sustained low levels of resale inventory, the company maintained an optimistic outlook for strong demand in the new homes market throughout 2024.



KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Feb 29, 2024). Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose on a year-over-year basis.



Looking forward to the second quarter and full-year 2024, KBH foresees enhanced conditions in the housing market and ongoing positive trends in the supply chain. Leveraging the advantages of its Built to Order model, which provides buyers with choices, flexibility and affordability, the company is confident in its ability to effectively navigate potential fluctuations in housing market conditions.

