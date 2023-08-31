M-tron Industries (MPTI) Price Target Increased by 26.67% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for M-tron Industries (XASE:MPTI) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 26.67% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from the latest reported closing price of 18.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in M-tron Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPTI is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 271K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 116K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 38K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 16.42% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 29K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

