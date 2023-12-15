M-tron Industries (MPTI) Price Target Increased by 23.33% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for M-tron Industries (XASE:MPTI) has been revised to 37.74 / share. This is an increase of 23.33% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.56% from the latest reported closing price of 27.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in M-tron Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPTI is 0.04%, an increase of 62.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 260K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 68.76% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 117K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 71.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 35K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 75.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers holds 29K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

