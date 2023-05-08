M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the most recent trading day at $11.87, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M-tron Industries, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

MPTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $37.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.76% and +17.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note M-tron Industries, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.53, so we one might conclude that M-tron Industries, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPTI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.