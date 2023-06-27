M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the most recent trading day at $11.50, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 10.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

M-tron Industries, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

MPTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $37.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.76% and +17.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.37, so we one might conclude that M-tron Industries, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.