M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $11.95, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 7.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M-tron Industries, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $37.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +47.76% and +17.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note M-tron Industries, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.9.

It is also worth noting that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.