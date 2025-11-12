M-tron Industries, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.83 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $2.27 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $14.17 million from $13.21 million last year.

M-tron Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.83 Mln. vs. $2.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $14.17 Mln vs. $13.21 Mln last year.

