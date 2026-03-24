M-tron Industries, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.425 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $2.139 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $14.233 million from $12.805 million last year.

M-tron Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.425 Mln. vs. $2.139 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $14.233 Mln vs. $12.805 Mln last year.

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