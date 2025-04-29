M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the most recent trading day at $56.91, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 29.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect M-tron Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13 million, up 16.18% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $53.7 million, indicating changes of +2.64% and +9.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M-tron Industries, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.23 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

