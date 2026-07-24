M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) was down 2.23% at $83.58. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.4% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 11.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.8 million, reflecting a 11.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $59.7 million, signifying shifts of -13.74% and +9.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M-tron Industries, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.34, so one might conclude that M-tron Industries, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that MPTI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.