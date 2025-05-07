M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ending at $56.05, denoting a -1.53% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 38.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 11.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.62%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 24.53% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13 million, reflecting a 16.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $53.7 million, indicating changes of +2.64% and +9.57%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

