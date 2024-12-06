Is M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

M-tron Industries, Inc. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MPTI has returned about 96% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 27.3%. This means that M-tron Industries, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MasTec (MTZ). The stock is up 86.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MasTec's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, M-tron Industries, Inc. is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.2% so far this year, so MPTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MasTec falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +107.4%.

M-tron Industries, Inc. and MasTec could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.