M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Moves -2.69%: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ended the recent trading session at $53.21, demonstrating a -2.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.37% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 29.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.5 million, up 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $53.7 million, signifying shifts of -13.58% and +9.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, M-tron Industries, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.48.

One should further note that MPTI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MPTI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

