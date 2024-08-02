M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ending at $32.59, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 13.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M-tron Industries, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.2 million, up 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.03 per share and a revenue of $44.8 million, indicating changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.42 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.44.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

