M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the latest trading day at $56.33, indicating a -0.05% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 1566.67% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.6 million, showing a 16.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.7% higher. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.72 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.