M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ended the recent trading session at $66.00, demonstrating a -2.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 8.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.4 million, indicating a 13.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $58.8 million, demonstrating changes of -6.11% and +8.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.41% upward. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.42, which means M-tron Industries, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.