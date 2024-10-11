M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) reached $47.50, with a -1.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 41.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 5.26% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.2 million, indicating a 12.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.24 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.17 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MPTI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.