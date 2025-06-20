M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ended the recent trading session at $39.56, demonstrating a -1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M-tron Industries, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.6 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.2 million, showing a 11.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.45 per share and a revenue of $53.4 million, indicating changes of -7.55% and +8.95%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, M-tron Industries, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.89.

We can also see that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

