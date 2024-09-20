M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the latest trading day at $35.87, indicating a +0.9% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 8.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 5.26% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.2 million, up 12.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $47.8 million, which would represent changes of +76.56% and +16.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, M-tron Industries, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.02 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

