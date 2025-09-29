M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $53.10, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.92% outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 29.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.5 million, showing a 2.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $53.5 million, which would represent changes of -13.58% and +9.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. M-tron Industries, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.35 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.