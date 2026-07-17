M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) ended the recent trading session at $75.95, demonstrating a -1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.02% lagged the Construction sector's loss of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating a 11.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.8 million, showing a 11.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $59.7 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.74% and +9.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, M-tron Industries, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.95 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.69.

It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.