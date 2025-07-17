M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $41.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.37% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of M-tron Industries, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.6, showcasing a 4.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.2 million, indicating a 11.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MPTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $53.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.55% and +8.95%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.03.

It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

