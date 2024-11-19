Is M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

M-tron Industries, Inc. is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPTI's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MPTI has returned 52.4% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 24.5%. This means that M-tron Industries, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, MasTec (MTZ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 82.9%.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, M-tron Industries, Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, so MPTI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #34. The industry has moved +103.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track M-tron Industries, Inc. and MasTec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

