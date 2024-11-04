M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the latest trading day at $52.20, indicating a +0.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.45% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 5.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.2 million, up 12.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.04. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.5 of its industry.

One should further note that MPTI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

