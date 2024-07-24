M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the latest trading day at $34.13, indicating a +1.02% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 8.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.2 million, up 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $44.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M-tron Industries, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.7 for its industry.

One should further note that MPTI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

