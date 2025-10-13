M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $54.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.56% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.94% outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 4.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 29.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.5 million, indicating a 2.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $53.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -13.58% and +9.16%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. M-tron Industries, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.39 of its industry.

One should further note that MPTI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

