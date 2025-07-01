M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the most recent trading day at $40.01, moving -4.74% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

The stock of company has fallen by 9.46% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect M-tron Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $0.6 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.2 million, reflecting a 11.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

MPTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $53.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.55% and +8.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.46.

Also, we should mention that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

