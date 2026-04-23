M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed at $61.27, marking a -3.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 11.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of M-tron Industries, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect M-tron Industries, Inc. to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.4 million, indicating a 13.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $58.8 million, signifying shifts of -6.11% and +8.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M-tron Industries, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.41% upward. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.77 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.