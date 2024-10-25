M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) closed the latest trading day at $50.82, indicating a +0.65% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 31.62% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.54, indicating a 5.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.2 million, indicating a 12.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M-tron Industries, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.17 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

