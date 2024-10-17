M & T Bank's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.28% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, MTB.PRH was trading at a 3.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB.PRH shares, versus MTB:
Below is a dividend history chart for MTB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :
In Thursday trading, M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MTB) are up about 5.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.