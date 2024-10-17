News & Insights

Markets
MTB.PRH

M & T Bank's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

October 17, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.28% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MTB.PRH was trading at a 3.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB.PRH shares, versus MTB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MTB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :

MTB.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MTB) are up about 5.1%.

Also see:
 GIS Stock Predictions
 ONLN Dividend History
 ESS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB.PRH
MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.