M & T Bank's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of M & T Bank Corp's Dep Shares 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: MTB.PRJ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MTB.PRJ was trading at a 8.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.02% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MTB.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on M & T Bank Corp's Dep Shares 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J:

In Tuesday trading, M & T Bank Corp's Dep Shares 7.500% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: MTB.PRJ) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MTB) are off about 1.6%.

