M & T Bank's Preferred stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $21.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MTB.PRH was trading at a 12.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB.PRH shares, versus MTB:

Below is a dividend history chart for MTB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :

In Tuesday trading, M & T Bank Corp's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: MTB.PRH) is currently off about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MTB) are down about 1.2%.

