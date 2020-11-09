M & T Bank (MTB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.84, changing hands as high as $123.00 per share. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 20.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $85.09 per share, with $174 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.25. The MTB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

