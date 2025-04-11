M & T BANK Earnings Preview: Recent $MTB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

M & T BANK ($MTB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,367,437,242 and earnings of $3.43 per share.
M & T BANK Insider Trading Activity
M & T BANK insiders have traded $MTB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P BARNES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,228,436.
- RENE F JONES (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 23,071 shares for an estimated $4,472,938
- KIRK W WALTERS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,635 shares for an estimated $3,459,140.
- MICHAEL A. WISLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 11,249 shares for an estimated $2,396,646
- DENIS J SALAMONE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,234,052
- KEVIN J PEARSON (Vice Chairman) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,469,109
- MICHAEL J. TODARO (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,786 shares for an estimated $1,024,693
- LAURA P. O'HARA (Sr. EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,855 shares for an estimated $956,117
- GARY N GEISEL sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $537,566
- TRACY S. WOODROW (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 2,121 shares for an estimated $468,200
- ROBERT E JR SADLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $396,000
- CHRISTOPHER E KAY (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $299,527
- JOHN R. TAYLOR (EVP and Controller) sold 1,436 shares for an estimated $280,057
M & T BANK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of M & T BANK stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,560,086 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $481,321,768
- FMR LLC added 1,761,014 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,088,242
- UBS GROUP AG added 773,949 shares (+198.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,510,151
- INVESCO LTD. removed 724,419 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,198,016
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 701,905 shares (+18471.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,465,518
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP removed 587,980 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,546,119
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 466,170 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,644,621
M & T BANK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/18/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024
M & T BANK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $218.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 04/04/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $243.0 on 11/27/2024
- Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $207.0 on 10/21/2024
- Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $216.0 on 10/18/2024
- Gerald Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 10/18/2024
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $228.0 on 10/18/2024
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.