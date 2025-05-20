$M stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$M stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,366,125 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $M:
$M Insider Trading Activity
$M insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,085 shares for an estimated $1,587,842.
- ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,296 shares for an estimated $608,957.
- DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,370 shares for an estimated $278,644.
- PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,351 shares for an estimated $43,741.
- OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470
- TRACY M PRESTON (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 2,780 shares for an estimated $35,253
$M Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $M stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP added 6,438,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,867,773
- FMR LLC added 4,946,829 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,132,172
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,956,522 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,693,916
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,813,210 shares (+269.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,893,917
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,487,946 shares (+1808.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,808,601
- NORGES BANK added 3,110,671 shares (+119.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,663,660
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,880,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,185,184
$M Government Contracts
We have seen $90,544 of award payments to $M over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$M Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $M in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 05/06/2025
$M Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
