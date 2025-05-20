$M stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$M stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,366,125 of trading volume.

$M Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $M:

$M insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,085 shares for an estimated $1,587,842 .

. ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,296 shares for an estimated $608,957 .

. DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,370 shares for an estimated $278,644 .

. PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,351 shares for an estimated $43,741 .

. OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470

TRACY M PRESTON (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 2,780 shares for an estimated $35,253

$M Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $M stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$M Government Contracts

We have seen $90,544 of award payments to $M over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$M Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $M in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 05/06/2025

$M Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.