M PARTNERS Maintains Opsens (TSXV:OPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, M PARTNERS maintained coverage of Opsens (TSXV:OPS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 2,915K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPS by 12.99% over the last quarter.

BHCFX - Baron Health Care Fund holds 1,387K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 1,627K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 96K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 44.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPS by 20.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opsens. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPS is 0.75%, a decrease of 31.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 6,026K shares.

