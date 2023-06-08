M PARTNERS Maintains Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, M PARTNERS maintained coverage of Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) with a Buy recommendation.

Hammond Power Solutions Maintains 1.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammond Power Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPS.A is 0.01%, an increase of 18.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 538K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 436K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPS.A by 15.86% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPS.A by 13.69% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 248.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPS.A by 34.10% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

