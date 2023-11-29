M Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.24, changing hands as high as $15.75 per share. Macy's Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of M shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, M's low point in its 52 week range is $10.54 per share, with $25.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.69.

