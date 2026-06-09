M/I Homes vs. Champion Homes: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

M/I Homes operates a traditional site-built model with a strong presence in high-growth markets like Florida and Texas.

Champion Homes focuses on the high-efficiency factory-built housing segment with growing revenue and strong free cash flow.

Which homebuilder offers the best combination of value and growth for your investment portfolio in 2026?

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The housing market remains a focal point for investors as supply shortages clash with high borrowing costs. Deciding between M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) requires looking at two different building models.

M/I Homes focuses on traditional single-family residential construction across several major U.S. regions. Champion Homes takes a different approach by specializing in factory-built housing, including manufactured and modular units. Both companies serve the urgent need for residential supply, yet they operate with distinct cost structures and growth trajectories.

The case for M/I Homes

M/I Homes builds single-family homes across 17 markets in the United States. It manages the entire process from construction to title and closing services. The company currently offers homes in 232 communities and targets a mix of first-time and move-up buyers looking for reliability.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.4 billion, which represented a decrease of approximately 1.9% compared to the prior year. Net income for the fiscal year was roughly $402.9 million. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 9.1% for the period even as the company navigated higher material costs.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a current ratio of nearly 24.2x, which measures its ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x, indicating that total debt is low relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year reached close to $120.7 million, providing capital to navigate the consumer discretionary stocks landscape.

The case for Champion Homes

Champion Homes specializes in factory-built housing, producing everything from manufactured and modular homes to accessory dwelling units. The company operates 46 manufacturing facilities and dozens of retail locations across the U.S. and western Canada. This factory-controlled environment allows for higher production efficiency compared to traditional building methods.

During FY 2025, revenue grew by roughly 7.3% to reach approximately $2.7 billion. Net income for the year was nearly $214.2 million, showing consistent profitability across its retail and manufacturing segments. The company achieved a net margin of approximately 8.0% during this fiscal period as demand for affordable housing grew.

The debt-to-equity ratio for the company was approximately 0.1x as of the March 2026 balance sheet. This suggests a very conservative use of debt, which is defined as total debt divided by shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $269.7 million, demonstrating a strong ability to generate cash after paying for capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

M/I Homes faces pressure from the cyclical housing market and high interest rates. In 2025, the company recorded roughly $35.9 million in inventory impairments, which occur when the market value of land falls below its cost. It also deals with potential construction defect claims and regulatory delays in local municipalities.

Champion Homes navigates volatile raw material costs for lumber and steel. The company also carries significant contingent liabilities for wholesale financing provided to independent retailers. It competes in a highly concentrated industry against large players like Berkshire Hathaway and Cavco Industries.

Valuation comparison

M/I Homes appears to be the more value-oriented choice based on its lower earnings and sales multiples compared to its peer.

You can evaluate this by looking at the Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates. Another useful metric is the P/S ratio, which measures the market value against total revenue.

Metric M/I Homes Champion Homes Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 10.4x 22.0x 29.5x P/S ratio 0.8x 1.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The housing shortage throughout the U.S. means homebuilders remain in high demand, although growth potential depends heavily on mortgage rates and other economic factors. So, when comparing M/I Homes and Champion Homes, which one offers the better opportunity?

Champion and M/I serve different segments of the housing market. Champion focuses on manufactured, factory-built housing and accessory structures, providing a lower-cost option for consumers. This is especially important during periods of economic uncertainty and in high-interest-rate environments. It has retained a strong market share and substantial cash reserves to help it weather downturns in the homebuilding industry.

M/I Homes is a traditional site-built homebuilder. Although it has a history of strong performance, high interest rates may be affecting demand. But the company still has a backlog, strong free cash flow, and a low debt-to-equity ratio, indicating that it is financially disciplined.

So, which housing trend will dominate in the long term? Investors choosing between these two established homebuilders must consider that factor, along with the companies' financial metrics. But my preferred choice for 2026 is Champion, due to its emphasis on affordability and its stronger cash position.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.