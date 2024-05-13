M/I Homes To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Its Common Shares

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) said that its board approved a new share repurchase authorization, pursuant to which the company may purchase up to $250 million of its common shares.

The $250 million authorization replaces the company's prior authorization, which had $103 million of remaining availability as of April 30, 2024.

The authorization has no expiration date and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.