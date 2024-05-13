News & Insights

M/I Homes To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Its Common Shares

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) said that its board approved a new share repurchase authorization, pursuant to which the company may purchase up to $250 million of its common shares.

The $250 million authorization replaces the company's prior authorization, which had $103 million of remaining availability as of April 30, 2024.

The authorization has no expiration date and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time, the company said.

