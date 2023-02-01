M/I Homes Q4 Profit Rises 15%, Revenue Up 16%

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO), a builder of single-family homes, reported Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter increased to $130.40 million or $4.65 per share from $113.38 million or $3.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $5.15 per share, compared to $3.83 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 16 percent to an all-time quarterly record of $1.22 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

Homes delivered for the quarter increased 3 percent to 2,384, an all-time quarterly record. However, new contracts for the quarter decreased 44 percent to 985 from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.