Markets
MHO

M/I Homes Q3 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2019 rose to $37.84 million or $1.32 per share from $29.28 million, or $1.01 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter rose to $653.35 million from last year's $567.84 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share and revenues of $604.31 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Homes delivered in 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record of 1,651 deliveries, increasing 16% from 1,422 deliveries in 2018's third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MHO

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular