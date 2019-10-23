M/I Homes Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) reported that its net income for the third quarter of 2019 rose to $37.84 million or $1.32 per share from $29.28 million, or $1.01 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter rose to $653.35 million from last year's $567.84 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share and revenues of $604.31 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Homes delivered in 2019's third quarter reached a third quarter record of 1,651 deliveries, increasing 16% from 1,422 deliveries in 2018's third quarter.

