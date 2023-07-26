M/I Homes Q2 Profit Rises 12%, Revenue Up 16%

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO), a builder of single-family homes, reported Wednesday that net income for the second quarter increased to $103.07 million or $3.64 per share from $91.84 million or $3.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 16 percent to $1.00 billion from $860.81 in the same quarter last year.

Homes delivered for the quarter increased 10 percent to 2,007, while new contracts decreased 14 percent to 2,171 from last year.

