M/I Homes Q1 Profit Surges, Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO), a builder of single-family homes, on Wednesday reported first quarter net income of $31.7 million or $1.09 per share, up sharply from $17.7 million or $0.63 per share in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 20 percent to $577.6 million from $481.11 million in the prior-year quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter on revenues of $545.75 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that homes delivered increased 26 percent to a first quarter record of 1,495 homes, while new contracts increased 27 percent to all-time quarterly record of 2,089 contracts.

Backlog units increased 23 percent to 3,265, and backlog sales value reached $1.3 billion, an all-time quarterly record.

Robert Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of M/I Homes, said, "New contracts in the last of half of March were 50% below prior year levels. New contracts during the first three weeks of April have improved and are 35% below the comparable period in 2019. We are reviewing all aspects of our operations and adjusting our business as needed."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.